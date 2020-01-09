Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Smith Buie

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Smith Buie, age 87, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Dot was born in Stilson, Georgia, to the late John Edward and Mary Estelle Sowell Smith.In 1949, she married Ben Grady Buie Sr. and they were married 57 years at the time of his death in 2006.Dot began her career with Charlie Joe Mathews and Statesboro Telephone Company, where she worked as a telephone operator until her retirement in 1994.Following her retirement, Dot returned two times, assisting at the phone company, and later became a caregiver for families in the area.She was a member of the Brooklet First Baptist Church.Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Grady Buie Sr.; a brother, Jonas W. Smith; and a sister, Jean Collins.Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Buie of Brooklet; and two sons and daughters-in-law, William and Virginie Buie of La Cabanasse, France; and Ben and Mary Buie of Brooklet. She was known as ”Granny Dot” to her four grandchildren, Kristin Purvis, and her husband, Ben; and Ashley Hendrix, and her husband, Corey, all of Brooklet; Jonathan Buie of Brooklet and Gabrielle Buie of Albi, France; and known as “Dot Dot” to her two great-grandchildren, Madison and Reagan Hendrix. Additional survivors include her five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Annie Mae and Charles Stewart of San Antonio, Texas; Mary Alice and Charles Strickland of Shellmans Bluff, Johnnie and Larry Reid of Savannah, Daisy Vaigneur of Titusville, Fla.; and Nancy Clifton of Rincon.The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the chapel of the mausoleum at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. Keith Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Pete Smith, Craig Smith, Louie Vaigneur, Steve Strickland, Kenneth Strickland and Bill Akins.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



