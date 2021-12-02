Obituary - Mrs. Dollie Bell Glisson Dyches

Mrs. Dollie Bell Glisson Dyches entered into rest on November 30, 2021, while under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and surrounded by her loving family.Dollie was born on August 31, 1945, to Lawton Glisson and Sula Bunch Glisson in Bulloch County and remained in Bulloch County her entire life.Most of her working career was spent in the textile and manufacturing industry, but more recently, she had been employed at Georgia Southern University, where she retired after more than 10 years.Dollie loved the Lord and was a member of Elmer Baptist Church.Her family was her life and they meant everything to her.She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Ann Glisson; sister, Carolyn Glisson; and brother-in-law, Thomas Lanier.Dollie is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, James Dyches; her son, Michael Dyches (special friend, Donna); her daughter, Lynn (Robert) Seamans; grandchildren, Trey (Courtney) Seamans, Ali (Chatt) Jones, Jacob Seamans and Hailey Dyches; great-grandson, Jayden Seamans; sisters, Laura Lanier, Betty McKanna and Sandra (Jerdie) Royal; brother, Doy (Elizabeth “Bitsy”) Glisson; sister-in-law, Joyce Hodges; brothers-in-law, Al McKanna and Billy Dan Dyches; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Deal Funeral Directors from 5-7 p.m.The funeral service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Art Tarver, Robert Seamans and Elder Jake Futch officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Elmer Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Mrs. Dyches' nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 56 Zettwell Road, Statesboro, GA 30461; or Ogeechee Area Hospice at oahospice.org.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



