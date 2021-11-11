Obituary - Mrs. Catherine “Sweet” McArthur Mincey

Mrs. Catherine “Sweet” McArthur Mincey, age 89, passed peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Fulton County.She retired from Claxton Nursing Home in Claxton, Ga. as a CNA.She was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church of Tattnall County and attended the Elm Street Church of God of Statesboro, Ga.She is survived by her children, Annie Mincey of Atlanta, Ga.; and Veronica (Willie) Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Elder Alexander Smith, eulogist; and Elder Jerry Humphries, presiding. Interment will be held at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, November 13, 2021

