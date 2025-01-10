Obituary - Mrs. Brenda Dianne Adams Whaley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Brenda Dianne Adams Whaley, age 81, passed away in the arms of her husband, Johnny Whaley, on January 8, 2025. She was the daughter of the late Buford and Hazel Adams.

Brenda was raised in Chamblee, Georgia. She graduated from high school and attended Smith-Hughes Vocational School, where she received her certification as a cosmetologist.

She resided in Fort Hood for several years and returned to Atlanta and later moved to Statesboro in the late 1960s.

She owned and operated a beauty shop for many years.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Bryan Wesley Deal; a daughter, Holli Lynne Deal Saxon; and a brother, Stephen Ray Adams.

Surviving is her husband of five years, Johnny Whaley of Statesboro; a son, Bobby Ray NeSmith (Raheem Wilkerson-NeSmith) of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Jean Adams Weathers (Dr. Dwight R. Weather) of Lilburn and Linda Adams Voyles (Jackie Voyles) of Buford; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Statesboro Herald, January 11, 2025

