Obituary - Mrs. Bonnie Parrish Porter

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Bonnie Parrish Porter, age 67, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Willie and Rosa Lee Lundy Parrish.
She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her sisters, Marie (Napoleon) Young, Gracie Williams and Varnetta P. Davis, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Willie Lee Parrish and Jeffrey (Betty) Parrish, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Wayne Parrish, Savannah, Ga.; a special friend, James; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Final disposition will be by cremation.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2021
