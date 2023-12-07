Obituary - Mrs. Beverly Kay Goodman Alderman

Mrs. Beverly Kay Goodman Alderman, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Alderman was born on May 16th, 1945, in Savannah to Mr. John Willie Goodman and Mrs. Essie Mae Brown.

She graduated from Metter High School and later from Swainsboro Tech.

Mrs. Alderman worked for multiple financial organizations in Statesboro as a loan officer.

She was a faithful member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years and served as a Bible study leader, a choir leader and a Sunday school teacher.

She is preceded in death her parents, as well as her husband, Jimmie Alderman.

She is survived by her three sons, Mark Alderman (Cheri) of Black Creek, Ga.; Matthew Alderman of Longview, Texas; and Will Glover of Statesboro; two daughters, Lisa Alderman of Statesboro and Dale Brinson (Brett) of Brooklet; one sister, Eileen Sconyers Smith (Frank) of Statesboro, Ga.; three brothers, her twin, Ray Goodman (Minnie) of Metter, Ga.; Clevie Goodman (Tammy) of Statesboro, Ga.; and John Goodman of Goose Creek, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She loved her children and grandchildren deeply and will be dearly missed by all of them.

The family will welcome visitors Thursday, December 7th, from 5-8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 8th, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jessie Ray Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Alderman Family Cemetery.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Evans Memorial Hospital, 200 North River Street, Claxton, GA 30417.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 7, 2023

