Obituary - Mrs. Betty S. Hill Lundy

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty S. Hill Lundy, age 76, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at her residence.

A native of Statesboro, she was the beloved youngest daughter of the late Riley and Aliree Johnson Mincey.

Betty received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System, graduating as a proud member of the William James High School Class of 1965.

Following graduation, she embarked on a successful career, which began with clerical duties in the local school system. This led to her employment at First Federal Savings and Loan and later Wachovia Bank. Her role as a bank teller brought her great joy, and she was cherished for her warm and kind demeanor by all who knew her.

Betty retired from Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMB) after more than 30 years of dedicated service in the banking industry.

A devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Betty served faithfully as the recording secretary, exemplifying her commitment to her church community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Ben Samuel Hill; a special nephew, Carson Sapp Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Lewis and Maggie Johnson; and her paternal grandparents, Ruben and Carrie Mincey.

Betty’s legacy of love and kindness will forever be cherished by those she leaves behind: her devoted husband, Nathaniel Lundy of Statesboro, Ga.; her sons, the Rev. Maurice (Lakesha) Hill of Statesboro, Ga.; Andre' (Shantelle) Hill of New Albany, Ohio; and Matthew Hill of Statesboro, Ga.; her grandchildren, William Hill, Samya Hill, Moriah Hill, Kennedy Hill and Sidney Hill.

She is also survived by her siblings, Alzada Fox of South Bend, Ind.; Sallie Marshall and Ida Mincey of Cleveland, Ohio; and James Mincey of South Bend, Ind.; her beloved aunt, Ida Wigfall of South Bend, Ind.; and her extended family, Nathaniel Jr., Diane Gantt, Janina Howard, Kanina Gantt, and their children.

She leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Bertha Walden, Statesboro, Ga.; and Ruby Walker, St. Petersburg, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends who will continue to remember her fondly.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Mrs. Betty S. Hill Lundy will lie in repose at the church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The services commemorating the life of Mrs. Betty S. Hill Lundy will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble, pastor; Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding; and the Rev. James C. Canty officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2024

