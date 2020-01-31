Obituary - Mrs. Betty Jean Smith

Mrs. Betty Jean Smith, 82, of Metter, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter.She was preceded in death by her parents.She was retired from J.H. Harland Printing Company.She is survived by a son, Frank Lee (Robin) Smith Jr. of Metter; daughters, Terry (Elmer) Blackburn of Metter and Traci Lee Smith of Claxton; brothers, Bill Brown (Carole) of Portal and Tommy Lanigan of Twin City; sisters, Helen Usry of Metter and Jean Lanning of Portal; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Sullivan and Dwight Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Portal.The family will receive friends from 1 1a.m. until the hour of the service.Pallbearers will be Noel Brown, Tim Brown, Tony Usry, Josh Finch, Calvin Hendrix, Ryan Smith and Augustus Brown.Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home of Metter.Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



