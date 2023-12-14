Obituary - Mrs. Betty Grace Thompson Burch

Mrs. Betty Grace Thompson Burch, age 71, died on Wednesday, December 13th, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

Betty was born on March 3rd, 1952, in Alma, Ga., but has been a Statesboro resident for over 40 years.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Junior Thompson and Grace Chasteen Thompson; a son, Ronald Burch; and five siblings.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Michael Fielding; her sons, Raymond Thompson, Tommy Cothern Jr. and John Burch; nine grandchildren, two sisters, Carolyn Smith and Mary Walls; and her brother, Danny Thompson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2023

