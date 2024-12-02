Obituary - Mrs. Betsy Jean Paul

Mrs. Betsy Jean Paul, 90, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully at her residence Saturday, November 30, 2024.

It is with a mix of sadness and joy that we announce the passing our sweet and strong-hearted mother, Betsy Paul.

She was everybody's mother and affectionately known as “the laughing granny” by her grandchildren.

Betsy was born on December 16, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., to Robert and Anna Lowis. She was raised on a dairy farm in Crivitz, Wisconsin, where she graduated from high school and met and married her lifelong partner of 64 years, Dr. Tom Paul. Together, they raised four beautiful daughters, Kathy, Karen, Kim and Kelly, who multiplied their joy and blessed them with 12 wonderful grandchildren.

Betsy will be missed, but memories will live on in our hearts as we rejoice in her reunion in heaven with our dad (“our Pa”), her beloved dogs and her family. She is joyously resting in peace.

