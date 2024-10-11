Obituary - Mrs. Bessie Campbell Walker

Mrs. Bessie Campbell Walker, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2024, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.

She was a Bulloch County native and a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School and a 1986 graduate of Johnson School of Cosmetology.

Bessie was the owner of Touch of Beauty Hair Salon for over 27 years, until her health failed.

She was a faithful member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir.

Bessie enjoyed gardening, cooking, singing, spending quality time with her family and being a compassionate and dedicated foster parent.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Willie Walker, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Katrice (Corey) Parrish and Karrie Walker, both of Orlando, Fla.; Deyonta (T’ira) Walker, Valdosta, Ga.; Jessica Walker and Derrick Walker, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Eula (Russell) Moore, Statesboro, Ga.; and Rubye (Joseph) Mikell, Nevils, Ga.; brothers, Harry (Gladys) Campbell and Willie Campbell, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461, with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr., pastor/eulogist. Interment will be at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, October 12, 2024

