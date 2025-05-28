Obituary - Mrs. Belinda Gail Simmons Jones

Mrs. Belinda Gail Simmons Jones, age 65, peacefully transitioned on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at her residence, following an extended illness.

A native of Bulloch County, Mrs. Jones was a retired supervisor from the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Statesboro, Georgia, where she dedicated many years of service in the retail industry.

She was a devoted member of Hutchinson Longstreet Baptist Church, actively serving on the Mother’s Ministry and as a faithful member of the church choir.

She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her children: Latoya Denise (James) Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jeremy Michael (Courtney) Jones of Brooklet, Ga.; one sister, Lonnie Bell Simmons of Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, Alonzo Simmons of Arizona; and her cherished grandchildren, Emery Michael Tuff and Andru Jerrydyn Tuff, both of Statesboro, Ga. She also leaves behind a host of extended family members and dear friends who will forever treasure her memory.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hutchinson Longstreet Baptist Church, 10810 State Route 119C, Brooklet, GA 30415.

The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 11 a.m. at United Fellowship Worship Center, 19445 Highway 301 North, Statesboro, GA 30461, with Bishop Richard Garvin as eulogist. Interment will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 197 Antioch Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel.





Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2025

