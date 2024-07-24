Obituary - Mrs. Anne Smith Conner

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Anne Smith Conner, age 93, died Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Brown's Health and Rehab under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The Evans County native was the daughter of Edgar and Ruby Hollingsworth Smith. She was raised in Tattnall County and was a 1947 graduate of Tattnall County High School. Following her graduation, Anne attended business school in Atlanta.

Her education was interrupted for her to return home and care for her mother and siblings. During this time, she met Bennie Conner of Bulloch County and the two married in December of 1948. The couple made their home on the family farm in the Pig-Eye Community of Bulloch County.

Bennie and Anne were longtime Bulloch County farmers. She assisted him as a farm wife and caring for their family.

Anne was a devoted mother and caregiver to her daughter, Iris, who was diagnosed at the age of 2 1/2 with a rare bone disease. Anne cared for Iris and was dedicated in obtaining the best healthcare for her at the time, searching for specialists to treat Iris’ rare disease.

She was a longtime member of the Leefield Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, worked with Girls in Action (GAs) and was a member of the WMU. She was a former member of the Bulloch County Homemakers Club.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bennie Conner; two children, Iris Meek and Mike Conner; a brother, Jake Smith; and a sister, Mary Frances Smith.

Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Davis of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles E. and Sherry Conner of Leefield; three brothers, Gary Smith of Claxton, Robert Smith of Villa Rica and Lorin Smith of Vidalia; her grandchildren and their spouses, Brad and Angie Davis of St. Simons, Ben and Chrissy Davis of Woodstock, Toby and Kelsey Conner of Brooklet, Clay and Megen Conner of Brooklet, Matt and Shelby Conner of Brooklet, Cole Conner of Jackson, Jake and Rachel Conner of Monroe and Shannon Meek and Lars of Duluth; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Leefield Baptist Church.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Scott Redding officiating. Interment will be in the Corinth-Leefield Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Leefield Baptist Church Building Fund or the Corinth-Leefield Cemetery Fund, c/o Dean Jones, 530 Franklin K. Lane, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Statesboro Herald, July 24, 2024

