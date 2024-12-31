Obituary - Mrs. Ann Lois Wiggins Parker

ELLABELL, Ga. -- Mrs. Ann Lois Wiggins Parker, age 85, died at her residence on December 28, 2024, under the care of Family Hospice. Ann was born and raised in Aline, Georgia.

She married Guy Parker in 1953 and the two made their home in Savannah, Georgia, where he worked for the City of Savannah and Ann was a homemaker.

Ann and Guy built their home in Bryan County in 1981, and that is where they spent the remainder of their lives.

Ann was a member of United Pentecostal Church of Savannah.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Parker; and her siblings.

Surviving are her four children, Sandy Parker of Ellabell, Bonnie Roberts of Clyo, Randy Parker of Brooklet and Tammy Pham of Ellabell; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Family Hospice in Hinesville for the compassion and care they gave to their mother.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 3, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Hodge officiating, assisted by Chaplain Analeigh Harvey. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



