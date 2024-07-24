Obituary - Mrs. Ann Dustin Hynko

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Ann Dustin Hynko, age 89, died at Heritage Inn and Rehabilitation Center under the care of Affinis Hospice.

The Tilton, N.H., native graduated from Roselle Park High School in Roselle Park, New Jersey. She moved to Bulloch County in 1961, along with her husband, Gerald, and family.

Mrs. Ann was a homemaker, team taxi driver, artist and loved all of her animals, including, dogs, cats, goats, etc.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, Cecil Dustin and Hazel Chamberlin; three sisters, Ethel Chaflin, Betty Lutz and Ceil Myer.

Surviving are her two sons, Gerald (Gail) Hynko of Guyton, Ga.; and Mark Hynko of Brooklet; a daughter-in-love, Lorna (Corbett) Deloach; seven grandchildren, Marci, Rebecca, Bret, Ryan (Carmen), Megan, Justin (Bailey) and Abigail; 12 great-grandchildren, a brother, Cecil (Arlene) Dustin Jr. of Winfield, N.J. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private family graveside funeral service and burial will be held in Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Bulloch County, 107 North College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Statesboro Herald, July 24, 2024

