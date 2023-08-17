Obituary - Mrs. Anabelle Catacutan Collins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Anabelle Catacutan Collins, age 49, passed away peacefully surrounded with family and friends, after a courageous battle with breast cancer on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

Anabelle was born on July 2, 1974, in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, Philippines.

Anabelle was a shift manager at Goodwill and loved spending time with her co-workers.

She married Donny Oliver Collins on November 8, 1998.

She loved cooking and baking, hosting and spending time with friends, dancing, shopping and sharing the fruits of her gardens with others.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters and husband.

Her kids loved to sing and she loved to listen to them.

Anabelle lived by two mottos, “God is good” and “Give thanks”.

She often read the Bible and loved spending time in the North Georgia Mountains and at the beach.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Salome Catacutan Tampos; her mother-in-law, Neva Collins; and a cousin, Michael Catacutan.

Anabelle is survived by her husband of 24 years, Donny Oliver Collins of Statesboro; two daughters, Faith Collins and Hope Collins, both of Statesboro; her father, Ernesto Tampos of the Philippines; her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gay Cressy and Robert Cressy of Chicago and Karah Tampos Rapon and Alfonzo Rapon of the Philippines; her brother and sister-in-law, Manny Tampos and Marilyn Tampos of the Philippines; eight nieces and nephews, Brittney Eldridge of Germany, Edward Allen of San Diego, Patrick Cressy of Chicago, and Krisha, Nicole and Nina Tampos, all of the Philippines; Alman Tampos Rapon of the Philippines and Collins Wright Brinson of Rincon; her father-in-law, Donny Collins of Statesboro; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elaine McGlashan and Michael McGlashan of Glennville; as well as many cousins, a host of friends and her co-workers.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2023

