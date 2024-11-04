Obituary - Mrs. Alice Faye Sconyers Cannon

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Alice Faye Sconyers Cannon, age 84, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was born September 8, 1940, in Augusta, Georgia. Alice Faye graduated from Statesboro High School in 1958. That same year, she married the love of her life, Harold Cannon. They would have celebrated 66 years together on November 22, 2024.

Alice Faye and Harold worked on the farm together for many years, where they owned and operated Cannon’s Produce for 40 years.

She enjoyed the country life, especially gardening, fishing and being a homemaker. Her greatest passion was cooking. She was the best. Her specialties were apple tarts and sour cream pound cakes.

She will truly be missed by everyone that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Sconyers and Mary Alderman Sconyers; an infant son, Christopher Jason Cannon; and her brothers, Bobby, Larry and Roy Edwin Sconyers.

Surviving is her husband, Harold Cannon of Statesboro; two daughters and a son-in-law, Donna and Alan Colley and Sandra Cannon Sapp; a son, Hal Cannon; her grandchildren, Hope Price (Evan) and Clint Collins; four great-grandchildren, Chandler, Wesley, Harper and Lizzie Price; and a sister, Sue Strandridge.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 2290 Westside Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chris Deal, Danny Woodrum, James Deal, Evan Price, Clint Collins and Timothy Alderman.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



