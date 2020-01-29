Obituary - Mr. Willie James Geiger

Mr. Willie James Geiger, age 68, of Brooklet, Ga., passed on Sunday evening, January 26, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after an extended illness. He was a Tattnall County native, but resided in Brooklet, Ga., for many years.Mr. Geiger was employed as a farmer with Cromley Farmers of Brooklet, Ga. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, drawing and fishing.He is survived by his loving children, Ms. Tonya Geiger and Ms. Sonya Geiger of Statesboro, Ga.; Ms. Daisha Geiger, Mr. Dylan Geiger and Mr. Daylon Geiger of Brooklet, Ga.; his sisters, Mrs. Betty (Billy) Hill, Ms. Elizabeth Gamble and Ms. Perci Michell Edwards of Brooklet, Ga.; Mrs. Marth (Terry) Robinson of Statesboro, Ga.; his brothers, Mr. Richard Geiger of Alamo, Ga.; and Mr. Curtis Geiger of Oliver, Ga.; along with a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 7-8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.The homegoing service will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Brooklet, Ga., at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John T. McPhatter, pastor, and Elder Green Bryant Jr., eulogist.The family of Mr. Willie J. Geiger has entrusted the care of their loved one to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



