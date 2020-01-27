Obituary - Mr. Willie Clarence Conley Sr.

ELLABELL -- Mr. Willie Clarence Conley Sr., age 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Willow Pond in Statesboro. Mr. Conley was born in Savannah on September 20, 1929, to the late John L. and Alta Kicklighter Conley.He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during World War II and retired from CSX Railroad (formerly Atlantic and later Seaboard and Amtrak Railroad) after 42 years of service. He loved the railroad and often said he wished he had never retired.He was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, loved being around people, was a scratch golfer and enjoyed fishing and farming.Mr. Conley was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Doris Shuman Conley; and one son, Bobby Conley.Survivors include his sons, Billy and Linda Conley of Pembroke, Benny Conley and Clara Shearouse of Ellabell and Barry Conley of Pembroke; daughter-in-law, Debby Conley Lynn; two sisters, Leria McCormick of Savannah and Annette Reynolds of Rincon; grandchildren, Brian Conley, Ashley Davenport, Keith Conley, Kristie Joyner, Brandie Cherkauer, Nolan Conley and Ledger Conley; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held 6–9 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the funeral home.The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Pembroke with Dr. Brad Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Willie C. Conley Sr.Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2020

