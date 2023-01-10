Obituary - Mr. William Stevie Reaves Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Stevie Reaves Jr., age 53, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School.He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri-Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s Farm for many years.In 2018, Stevie started Reaves Trucking Company, which he owned and operated for two years.Stevie enjoyed hunting and fishing and deep-sea fishing, especially the times spent with his dad fishing at Lake Oconee.He loved to spend time with friends and family and was an avid outdoorsman.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wade H. and Drusie Brown and S.T. and Margie Reaves.Surviving are his parents, William Stevie Reaves Sr. and Sandra Brown Reaves of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Alex Gray of Gibson; and two nephews, Billy Deloach and Gage Gray of Gibson.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Moore officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Billy Deloach, Gage Gray, Freddie Rushing, Jackie Rushing, Dalton Rushing and Aaron Ussry.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 10, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



