Obituary - Mr. Virgil L. Cross Sr.

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Virgil L. Cross Sr. passed into rest Friday, November 5, 2021, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, his loving wife, Sandra, and family.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Albert and Freddie Mae Gay Cross.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School class of 1972.Sgt. Virgil L. “Bud” Cross Sr. served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Albert Cross Jr. and Jimmy “Tee” Cross; and a stepdaughter, Tequilla King.He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hagins Cross, Portal, Ga.; three sons, Christopher Cross and Virgil (Jackie) Cross, both of Marietta, Ga.; and Javaris Dukes Cross, Statesboro, Ga.; two daughters, Melissa Cross, Statesboro, Ga.; and Lynn (Rashad) Lipsey, Portal, Ga.; three brothers, Carl Thomas, Rollie (Joyce) Cross and Troy (Brenda) Cross, all of Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Edna Ruth Stephens, Columbus, S.C.; Lavon (Johnny) Curry, Statesboro, Ga.; and Verdell (Paul) Clark, Baltimore, Md.; two aunts, Mae Ford, Jacksonville, Fla.; and Elizabeth Gay, Statesboro, Ga.; two uncles, Rollie Cross Sr., Swainsboro, Ga.; and John Willie (Roxie) Cross, Vero Beach, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Cross will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Virgil L. Cross Sr. will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with Elder Emory Hagins officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



