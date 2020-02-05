Obituary - Mr. Tyrus Raymond “Ty” Cobler

Mr. Tyrus Raymond “Ty” Cobler, age 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Februrary 5th, 2020, at his home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Ty was born on May 15th, 1957, in Dallas, Texas, to Mr. Donald Cobler and Mrs. Jonell Clanton Cobler.He owned and operated TC Outdoors in Statesboro since 2010 and was grateful for his many loyal customers and friends.Ty lived his life to the fullest. He loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandson.He was a member of Compassion Christian Church. The great faith he had in God guided him through his life.He is survived by his wife, Becky Cobler; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Kelly Waters, Shelly and Kyle Lawson; his grandson, Jayce Waters; and was looking forward to the arrival of his new granddaughter, Kaylee.The funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Compassion Christian Church in Statesboro with Pastor James Davis officiating.The family will receive visitors following the service.Interment will be private in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Tom Marshall, Jason Evans, Sean Davis, Lee Whitley, Chad Lunsford and Bobby Jones.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to help children through Fostering Bulloch, c/o Chris Yawn, 2505 Watering Hole Court, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



