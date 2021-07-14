Obituary - Mr. Travis “Kebone” Sneed

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Travis “Kebone” Sneed, age 37, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence.He was a Bulloch County native received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County.At an early age, he became a member of the Hutchinson Longstreet Baptist Church. He was a private landscaper.He is preceded in death by his father, Ervin Childers.He leaves memories to be cherished by two daughters, Cheyene Sneed and Zyniyah Sneed, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother and stepfather, Evon (George) Johnson; a sister, Lamara Perkins, Statesboro, Ga.; uncles, James (Chantel) Sneed and Orlando Sneed, both of Statesboro, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Alaisha Thomas, Omarion Thomas, Mariyah Evans and Lyndsey Gaskin Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Sneed will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Cone Cemetery, Stilson, GA with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 15, 2021

