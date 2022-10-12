Obituary - Mr. Todd Henry Newman

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Todd Henry Newman, age 61, died October 9th, 2022.The Bulloch County native was a 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School.Following his graduation, Todd worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro. He later began his career with Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, where he was employed for many years.Todd loved motorcycles, camping and boating. His greatest joy was his family.Surviving are his wife, Julie Newman of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Matthew Caldwell of New Castle, Va.; a son and his girlfriend, Zachary Newman and Emily Robertson of Statesboro and Elaina Jackson of Portal, who he thought of as a daughter; his parents, Patricia and Kermit Newman of Statesboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Cathy Newman of Newnan and Roy and Connie Newman of Statesboro; nephews, Kevin Veitch, David Newman and Patrik Newman; a great-niece and great-nephew, Natalie and Alex; and a dear family friend, Yolonda Hart of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Lee officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2022

