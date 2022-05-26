Obituary - Mr. Stephen Anthony Strozzo

Mr. Stephen Anthony Strozzo, age 66, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home in Statesboro.Born in Bulloch County on April 15, 1956, Steve was the first-born son to Mr. Gerald B. "Jerry” Strozzo and Mrs. JoAnne Allen Strozzo.He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School and then attended Emory University, where he studied biology and chemistry, later graduating from Georgia Southern University.He served in Iraq and Afghanistan in a civilian capacity.He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Strozzo.He is survived by his mother, JoAnne Strozzo; his siblings, Cecile Brassell, Phillip Strozzo (Nancy), Cindy Strozzo, Annette Cowley (Patrick), Tim Strozzo (Holli), Brian Strozzo and Karen Fleming (David);, as well as many nieces, nephews and greats.We will miss you, Steve, dear son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro on June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the church, then a graveside service at Eastside Cemetery.Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



