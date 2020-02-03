Obituary - Mr. Ryan Earl Alderman

GARFIELD, Ga. -- Mr. Ryan Earl Alderman, age 53, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah.

The native of Bulloch County lived in the Portal area most of his life. He was a 1985 graduate of Portal High School.

Following his graduation, Ryan began his career as an auto technician, working with his brother, Rex Rigdon, for 30 years. For several years, Ryan owned and operated a transportation business and worked as a trucker. He returned to work with his brother as a mechanic and most recently in 2019 began working with Webb Brothers in Twin City.

Ryan loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Earl Alderman Jr.; a brother, Rex Rigdon; his maternal grandparents, Retha and Paul Johnson; and his paternal grandparents, Annie Lee and Henry Earl Alderman.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Clarke Alderman of Garfield; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Trevor Ryan Alderman and Mary of U.S. Army stationed in Fort Stewart, Georgia; and Dylan Ryan Alderman of U.S. Air Force, stationed in Washington State; four grandchildren, Kinsley, Aniston, Aubrey and Walker; his mother, Joyce Johnson Alderman of Garfield; a sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Ray Cowart of West Virginia; a brother, Royce Rigdon; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Rigdon of Twin City; a nephew, Burke Rigdon; and a niece, Tiegg Cannady.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Newkirk officiating. Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Rushing, Danny Miller, John Paul Johnson, Burke Rigdon, Kenneth Clarke, Allen Johnson and Ron Cannady.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Beginnings in Christ, 135-119 Augusta Road, Garfield, Georgia 30425.

Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2020

