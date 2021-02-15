Obituary - Mr. Ronald Rowden Bradley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ronald Rowden Bradley, age 59, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County worked with Tobacco and More in Statesboro as a clerk for many years. He enjoyed his time spent with his employers and their families and waiting on and visiting with customers.He was preceded in death by his parents, L.T. Bradley Jr. and Mary Collins Bradley; his grandmother, Mattie Hawkins Collins; three brothers, Ronnie Key, Kenan Bradley, Ross Bradley; and a nephew, Joshua Bradley.Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Rocky and Ruth Bradley of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service and burial will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Brannen Family Cemetery on Westside Road.The family will receive visitors following the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



