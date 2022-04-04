Obituary - Mr. Roger Dale Davis Sr.

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Roger Dale Davis Sr., age 75, died on Friday, April 1, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Cedar Lawn, Ga., native lived all of his life in Bulloch County.Mr. Davis worked for Robbins Packing Company for over 20 years and retired from the City of Statesboro after 16 years as a truck driver.Following retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and being with his family.Mr. Roger was a member of the Aaron Worship Center.He was preceded in death by his parents, MC and Lucille Davis; two brothers, Charles Davis and Anthony Martin; and a granddaughter, Ciara Davis.Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Judith Wilson Davis of Portal; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Roger Davis Jr. (Tammy) of Portal and Rodney Davis of Portal; a daughter, Tammy Renee of Metter; two grandsons, Curtis Southwell and Spencer Southwell; four great-grandchildren, Gaige Davis, Rylann Pressler, Kyson Southwell and Reagan Southwell; two sisters, Doris Bunner and Myrtle Bradley.A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating. Interment will be in Portal City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Shedrick Dean, Carlos Glisson, Ryan Bode, Ryan Graham, Bobby Brown and Johnny Brown.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Aaron Worship Center, 351 North Grady Street, Portal, GA 30450.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



