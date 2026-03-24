Obituary - Mr. Rodney Fred McLendon

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Mr. Rodney Fred McLendon, age 69, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Rod was born to the late Rev. Fred Durrell McLendon and Betty Hinson in Albany, Georgia.

Currently retired, he worked in the banking industry and later operated a small business as a sub-contractor in the housing industry in Atlanta.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Deborah McLendon; his daughter, Allison Mather; his grandson, Luca Mather; his son, Brian Mather; his brother, Dana McLendon (Linda); and several nieces and nephews, Chrissy (Chas) Hurst, Carla (Brandon) Gerald, Kelly (Crissy) McLendon, Hunter (Ronny) McLendon, Ryland (Kelsey) McLendon, Corey (Brandon) McLendon; and their children.

He was predeceased by his brother, Bill McLendon; and his son, Richie Mather.

Rod loved his family, his Boston Terriers, Ozzie and Lucy; the Georgia Dawgs, the Atlanta Braves, his fantasy baseball team, Diamond Kings; his fantasy football team, FrankenRods; his fantasy league friends, his college friends and his golfing buddies.

Most recently, he loved buying and selling baseball and football trading cards with his grandson, Luca.

Rod was a kind, funny, generous and caring person. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30524 is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 25, 2026

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