Obituary - Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis

Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Lewis, 66, of Rockmart, Ga., passed away Monday, October 31, 2022.He was born September 19, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late John W. Lewis and the late Lillie Brown Lewis.He was a 1973 graduate of Statesboro High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.Mr. Lewis was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Fairview Baptist Church in Rockmart.He was a corrections officer, having worked at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary for 30+ years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John David Lewis; sister, Vondell Elizabeth Kingery; and grandson, Robert Roland Jackson V.Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Shaw Lewis of Rockmart; two daughters, Mary Ann (Chase) Dube of Round Rock, Texas; and Sherri (Robert) Jackson of Covington; two sons, John (Carol) Thomas of St. Marys, Ga.; and Scott (Debbie) Thomas of Gadsden, Ala.; a sister, Faye Groover of Macon; a brother, Ronnie Lewis of Statesboro; and three grandchildren, Daphne Alisa-Marie Dube, Caitlyn Taylour Jackson and Danielle Thomas.A celebration of life will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home, with military honors by the Brown-Wright American Legion Post 12 Honor Guard.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday prior to the service from 4 p.m. until the memorial hour.Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2022

