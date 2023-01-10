Obituary - Mr. Robert K. Cooper

Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023.He was born on June 28, 1935, to the late Cecil V. Cooper Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper.Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955.He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.He worked for Brooks Instruments (Rockwell-Emerson-Brodie), retiring after 40 years of service.Robert was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he served in several capacities through the years.He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and close friends, C.S. Kaney, Johnny Vickery and others.Robert had a talent of drawing, many that can be seen in an album.He was a craftsman and especially loved the projects he worked on in his shop with or for family members.He also spent many hours watching birds, particularly with Vicki Swan and Teresa Lucus.He was preceded in death by a sister, Edwina Cooper Markert Reeves; two brothers, Roger Cooper and C.V. Cooper Jr.He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Jacquelyn T. Cooper, who selflessly loved and cared for Robert every day of their married life. He is also survived by three sons, Don Cooper, Tony (Debbie) Cooper and Tim (Tonya) Cooper, all of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Jason Cooper and Cody Cooper of Pembroke, Justin (Kellie) Cooper of Savannah, Amy (Philip) Akins of Swainsboro, Caitlin Cooper (Univ. of Arkansas), Aidan Cooper of Statesboro and Bella Lewis of Guyton; and his great-grands. Hunter Cooper, Lake Cooper, Waylon Cooper and Tucker Cooper.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating. Entombment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Andy Durrence, Jeffrey Durrence, Stephen Durrence, Justin Cooper, Johnny Vickery, and Philip Akins. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Sunday School Class at Pittman Park.The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 10, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



