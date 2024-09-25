Obituary - Mr. Robert Guy “Bob” Parker Jr.

Mr. Robert Guy “Bob” Parker Jr., age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024, at his home in Statesboro, Ga. Bob was born on July 29th, 1944, in Savannah, Ga., to the late Robert Jake Parker and Emma Elizabeth Woodcock Parker.

He was raised in Savannah and was a 1962 graduate of Groves High School. He then served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed on aircraft carriers.

Bob worked in various jobs before moving to Statesboro in 1978, where he owned and operated Parker Brothers & Associates as a lighting salesman.

He enjoyed reading books and his Bible, watching movies and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He and his wife, Jean, were faithful members at Bible Baptist Church for many years and later at Friendship Baptist Church, where he was a current member.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Jeff Parker; his brother-in-law, Ray Howell; and a nephew, Brian Howell.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Howell Parker of Statesboro; his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Leigh “Cindy” Parker Drury and Davin Brian Drury; his grandchildren, Grace Elizabeth Drury and Katherine “Kate” Lois Drury; his brother and sister-in-law, James “Jimmy” and Denese Parker of Clyo; his sister-in-law, Jaye Parker; his nieces and nephews, Allen (Marcy) Parker, Aaron (Tiffany) Parker, Emily (Tyler) Burgner, Jason (Cat) Parker, Hannah (Robert) Miller and Heidi (Charles) Rachels.

The family received visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral was held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lee Collins officiating.

Pallbearers were Allen Parker, Aaron Parker, Jason Parker, Tyler Burgner, Tim Erdmier, Christer Holtze, Tony Rodgers and Rodney Williams.

Interment was at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro in in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2024

