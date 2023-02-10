Obituary - Mr. Robert Gerald Simone

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Gerald Simone, age 75, passed away Monday, February 6th, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Evelyn Alice Redker and Gerald Simone.He was raised in the Roman Catholic faith.Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps before becoming a contractor for Coastal Tile for 50 years.Robert is preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his son, Robert Simone; a daughter, Ashley Simone; best friend, Barbara Simone-McKinney; dear friend, Wayne McKinney; and an aunt, Christine Szmieskel.A celebration of life will be held at his former residence in Brookcrest Subdivision in Brooklet on Saturday, February 25th, at 1 p.m.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



