Obituary - Mr. Robbie Dean "Ricky" Milton

LEESVILLE, S.C. -- Mr. Robbie Dean "Ricky" Milton, age 68, went to his heavenly home August 28th, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Heart of Hospice.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Milton; and his parents, Robbie and Sarah Milton.

He is survived by his two daughters, Angela Keisler (Stacy) of Leesville, S.C.; and Shannon Lovette (Randy) of Rockingham, N.C.; three grandsons, Tyler Hayden, Kyle Keisler and Shane Lovette; four sisters, Brenda Milton, Ginger Gravelle, Sarah Heath and Lynn Gantt; and two brothers, Tony Scott and Tim Scott.

Ricky was born in Statesboro and lived most of his life in South Carolina. He was a truck driver and drove for PYA Monarch, later U.S. Foods, for over 20 years.

He had received the Million Mile Award.

Ricky had to retire due to medical issues.

He loved to travel and spend time with family.

The family received visitors on Monday, September 2, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro and from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday in the chapel.

The funeral service followed the visitation on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell McLeod officiating. The graveside service and burial will be Wednesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Keisler, Tyler Hayden, Shane Lovette, Jeffrey Sheffield, Johnny Ray Wilson and Ryan Hayden.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robbie, please visit our floral store.





Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



