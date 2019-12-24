Obituary - Mr. Randy Raymond Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Randy Raymond Jr. passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Ga. He was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia, and received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. He was a 2007 graduate of Portal High School and attended Ogeechee Technical College, majoring as a surgical tech.Randy Jr. was a very adventurous person, engaging in high-risk activities, such as sky-diving. He was a skilled craftsman, making many objects from wood. He was very knowledgeable about many things. If you knew Randy Jr., you knew that he was very friendly, outgoing and enjoyed meeting people with his infectious smile.Family and friends alike knew that Randy Jr. had a “heart of gold” and he made a difference in their lives.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Mr. Russell Raymond Sr.; and his maternal grandfather, Mr. Burman Spells. In addition, his paternal uncle, Mr. Russell Raymond Jr.; and a special aunt, Mrs. Peggy Spells Herrington, preceded him in death.He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Randy and Janis Spells Raymond, Portal, Ga.; two sisters, Constance Raymond and Tilya Raymond, both of Statesboro, Ga.; one niece, Ms. Damia Odom, Portal, Ga.; two nephews, Ethan and Eli Childers, Statesboro, Ga.; his paternal grandmother, Mrs. Helen (Hudson) Rozier, Portal, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Annie Maude Spells, Portal, Ga.; aunts, Gerlene Spells and Kathy Spells, New York, N.Y.; Evelyn Spells, Statesboro, Ga.; Mabeline (Tracey) Woods, Caruthersville, Mo.; Francene (Matthew) King, Metter, Ga.; uncles, Jerry (Nita) Spells, Pembroke, Ga.; Dennis (Peggy) Spells, Claxton, Ga.; Burman (Laswan) Spells, Millen, Ga.; Danny (Renee) Spells, Alma, Ga.; Donnie (Wanda) Raymond, Statesboro, Ga.; Willie Gene (Janelle) Raymond, Brooklet, Ga.; Hopey (Keisha) Raymond, Logansville, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with Elder Joseph Mosley presiding and the Rev. Joe H. Herrington, eulogist.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 25, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



