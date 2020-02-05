Obituary - Mr. Paul Clifford Hale

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Paul Clifford Hale, age 69, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The St. Paul, Minnesota, native was a 12-year veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and Fort Stewart, Ga.He was a retired automotive mechanic and worked for many years with Daiss Automotive in Savannah.He moved to Bulloch County in 2012.He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Vivian R. Hale; and four brothers, Ruben Rothe, George Rothe, John Hale and David Rothe.Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Peterson Hale of Statesboro; a daughter, Barbara (Michael) Herring of Aurora, Colo.; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; five sisters, Lucy Frazier of Oxford, Wis.; Linda (Greg) Randall of Washington State, Brenda Mayberry of Wisconsin, Sheila Bryant of Portland, Ore.; and Melody (Denis) Collopy of Wis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



