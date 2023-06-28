Obituary - Mr. Otis Lee Sampson

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Otis Lee Sampson, age 85, passed into rest Monday, June 26, 2023, at Pruitt Health, Swainsboro, Georgia.

He was born November 9, 1937, in Bulloch County, Georgia, to the late Neria and Annie Mae Pierce Sampson.

At an early age, he became a member of the Gay’s Hill Baptist Church.

He was a retired farmer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Leroy Sampson.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his daughters, Ruth Beatty, Boston, Mass.; Delores (Reuben) Groover, Garfield, Ga.; Natasha Jackson, Alisha Washington (Harold) and Tiffany Jackson, all of Millen, Ga.; seven sons, Leon Sampson, Chesapeake, Va.; Jayle Sampson, Statesboro, Ga.; Tyrone (Nakila) Jackson, Reginald Jackson, Roderick Jackson and Jermaine Jackson, all of Millen, Ga.; and Shaqual Sampson, South Carolina; siblings, Vera Lee Wright and Arthur (Sara) Sampson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Earnell Sampson, Rocky Ford, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A public viewing for Mr. Sampson will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

The funeral service for Mr. Otis Lee Sampson will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Gay's Hill Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Larry Cone, presiding, and the Rev. Frankie L. Owens as eulogist. Burial will be held in the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, June 29, 2023

