Obituary - Mr. Oscar Lamar Walden

Mr. Oscar Lamar Walden, age 46, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga., under the care of Tapestry Hospice.He was a native of Bulloch County, but resided in Calhoun, Ga. Mr. Walden was a 1993 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He was a self-employed concrete finisher and a member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brooklet, Ga.He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar and Rachel Walden of Statesboro, Ga.; siblings, Mrs. Shannon (Jerry) Palmer of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Dedra (Russell) Kapers of Savannah, Ga.; Mr. Juan Rawls of Atlanta, Ga.; godbrother, Mr. Terry (Michelle) Perkins of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; his children, Mr. Joshua McKinney of Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. Terrell Paulsen of Claxton, Ga.; Ms. Natalia Barrett of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.The graveside service for Mr. Oscar Lamar Walden will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with words of comfort from the Rev. Dr. Richard A. Lawrence.A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.




