Obituary - Mr. Osal Evans

Mr. Osal Evans, 86, of Sylvania, passed on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Southern Manor.Osal was born in Ashburn, Georgia, to Marvin and Ruby Evans and was a graduate of Turner County High School.Upon graduation, he attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. While enrolled, he was drafted during the Korean War. It was upon screening he was diagnosed with cancer.After treatments for his illness and still wanting to serve his country and community, he enrolled in the Georgia State Patrol Academy, where he would have a 37-year illustrious career and retired as post commander of Troop F Post 21.Never one to remain idle in retirement, he served in various capacities as president of the Brotherhood of the Middle Georgia Baptist Association, a member, deacon and host of the Men's Prayer Breakfast for First Baptist Church, member and past president of the Sylvania Lions Club and chairman of the Republican Party of Screven County.He was the recipient of the Rotary's Man of the Year and also received a commendation from the State of Georgia House of Representatives.He and his wife also established the Pathway Center that provided housing for local ministers between appointments.Osal was an animal lover and spent his free time caring for his many adopted pups.He was preceded in death by siblings, Othal (Joanne) Evans, Cecil (Mary) Evans, Floyd (Florence) Evans and Charles Evans.He is survived by his wife, Margaret Evans of Sylvania; brother, Russell Evans of Chicago, Ill.; sister-in-law, Ruby Nell Evans; and many nieces and nephews.The funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Sylvania on September 22, 2022 at noon with the Rev. Dr. John Waters, the Rev. Dr. Charlie Cooper, the Rev. Wayne Ayer and the Rev. Clint Sheppard officiating.The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service.Interment will follow at Screven Memorial Cemetery, with honors rendered by the Georgia State Patrol.Pallbearers will be Fletcher Robbins, William Triplett, Clay Renick, Max Manack, Todd Manack and David Hamm.Honorary pallbearers will be all current and former law enforcement and judges of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, Joe Martin, Jon Burns, Max Burns and Rick Allen.Memorial contributions may be made to FOSCA, 632 West Ogeechee Street, Sylvania, GA 30467.




