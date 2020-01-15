Obituary - Mr. Omari Tyshawn Jenkins

METTER, Ga. -- Little Mr. Omari Tyshawn Jenkins, age 12, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening at Candler County Hospital, Metter, Georgia.He was a native of Bulloch County, but resided in Candler County, where he was in the sixth grade at Metter Middle School. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Independent Methodist Church, Portal, Georgia.He is survived by his mother, Whitney Jenkins (Dartavious Smith), Metter; two brothers, Kanirion and Jacaden Jenkins, both of Metter; maternal grandparents, Dorothy Cone, Metter; and John and Angela Jenkins, Cobbtown, Ga.; paternal grandmother, Sandra Hobbs, Statesboro; and Herbert and Luetta Clark, Newington, Ga.; great-grandmother, Lula Joe Jenkins, Cobbtown; four aunts, Ariana, Jaida and Janiya Jenkins, all of Cobbtown; and LaQuanda Riley, Statesboro; six uncles, Korey Cone, Statesboro; Kenneth Cone (Ashley), Pembroke, Ga.; and Lamonte Clark (Tay), Newington, Ga.; Michael Hobbs, Anthony Everett and Martavious Hobbs, all of Statesboro; godparents, Daniel and Lisa Smith and Jasmine Calles, all of Statesboro; his bestie, Braden Robertson, Metter; Metter Middle School family and a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Little Mr. Omari Jenkins will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Daniel Woodson, pastor/eulogist, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding. Burial will be in Lakeside First Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 46, Metter, GA.Little Omari will lie in state at the church on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Professional arrangements have been entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2020

