Obituary - Mr. Myron Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Myron Williams, age 46, transitioned from this earthly life Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was a Bulloch County native and received his formal education in the public schools of Statesboro, Georgia.He is preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel "Skip" Williams; maternal grandparents, Eddie "E.D." and Rose Mae Raymond Tremble; paternal grandparents, Nathaniel A. and Mary Jessie Stewart Williams.He leaves his memories to be cherished by: his daughter, Mya Daziree Johnson, Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Linda D. Raymond Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; several uncles, aunts, a host of other relatives and friends.The graveside service and burial for Mr. Williams was held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



