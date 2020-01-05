Obituary - Mr. Michael “Todd” Lanier

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mr. Michael “Todd” Lanier, age 46, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Optim Medical Center in Sylvania following a brief illness. The Statesboro, Georgia, native was a 1992 graduate of Statesboro High School and had lived in Sylvania the past 10 years.Todd worked for Tillman and Deal for several years before beginning his career as a truck driver. He currently owned and operated Todd Lanier Trucking Company.Todd loved gardening, cooking and especially grilling with Braswell's Food products.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rupert and Jean Lanier; his maternal grandfather, Mack Tucker; and a nephew, Tucker Lanier.Surviving are his wife of nine years, Jenny Johnson Lanier of Sylvania; his mother, Sue Tucker of Statesboro; his father and stepmother, Dale and Donna Lanier of Portal; a brother and sister-in-law, Clay and Pattie Lanier of Claxton; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gale and David Heape of Sylvania; his maternal grandmother, Charlaine Tucker Clutter of Statesboro; his aunts and uncles, Bob and Terri Lanier of Statesboro and David and Teresa Tucker of Statesboro; two special cousins, Brittany of Nashville and Jennifer of Atlanta; and his “special baby”, his dog, Sadie.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jay Akin and Wes Withrow officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the National MPS Society at mpssociety.org or by mail at National MPS Society, c/o Donations, P.O. Box 14686, Durham, NC, 27709-4686.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



