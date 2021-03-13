Obituary - Mr. Michael Brown

Mr. Michael Brown, age 67, died on Thursday, March 11th, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Ga.Michael was born in Columbus, Ga., on July 11th, 1953, to Mr. Clyde Brown and Mrs. Wilma Davis Brown. He grew up in Statesboro and graduated from Marvin Pittman.After high school, Michael served in the United States Army and later in the National Guard for several years.He worked for Cooper Wiss for many years as a tool and die specialist and earned a degree from MIT while working. Most recently, he retired as a supervisor in the tool room at Daniel Defense.Michael loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting.He was a very loving husband, father and Poppy.Michael was preceded in death by his parents and also his son, Michael Scott Brown.He is survived by his wife, Sonia Oglesby Brown; his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Eric Howard; his daughter, Kimberly Brown; his grandchildren, Kassidy Smith and Scott Mika; and his sister, Kathy Brown.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Love officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/donate.The family requests that everyone who attends please wear a mask.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



