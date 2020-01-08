Obituary - Mr. Michael Al “Tank” James

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Michael Al “Tank” James, age 46, passed away suddenly at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Bulloch County, a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, a veteran of the United States Navy and a truck driver for both M&K and Coastal Trucking Company.He is survived by his wife, Joi Gamble-James, Statesboro; his parents, Julius C. Sr. and Maddie James, Brooklet; a brother, Julius Campbell James Jr. (Kerr), Brooklet; three sisters, Sherry Deneen Howard, Brooklet; Corretta Lee and Corine Lee-Crawford (Eddie), both of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Joyce Ball (David), Sylvania, Ga.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The funeral Service for Mr. James will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Agape Worship Center with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Cone Cemetery.Mr. James will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the service.Professional arrangements have been entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



