Obituary - Mr. Marvin Love

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Marvin Love, age 82, passed into rest Friday, April 22, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was the son of the late Dewitt Love Sr. and the late Ruthie Mae Hall.He was reared from birth by the late Pinkie Hall Love.The native of Statesboro received his formal education in the Bulloch County Schools, where he attended the Willow Hill School.Mr. Love was an employee of Hubert and Lamar Smith Farm in Portal, Georgia for over fifty years. He was a member of the Rehovia Baptist Church, where he served faithful from early childhood.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mercille Love Mincey; and a brother, Dewitt Love Jr.He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Karen (Randy) Palmer, LaMarvin Love and Ronald (LaQuanda) Love, all of Statesboro, Ga.; two granddaughters, Shalondria Love and Chardena Love, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a grandson, Myles Love of Statesboro, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Michael Hagins, Toni Love, Collin Love and Azina Walker, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Gordon Mincey of Portal, Ga.; and a sister-in law, Lorine Clifton Love of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.A viewing for Mr. Love will be held 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Marvin Love will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Frankie L. Owens presiding and the Rev. Paul Benton officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2022

