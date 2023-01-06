Obituary - Mr. Marvin Edison Lariscy

Mr. Marvin Edison Lariscy, 88, of Rocky Ford, Ga., passed away on January 4, 2023, at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.He was a member of the Little Horse Creek Baptist Church and has served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.He was retired from Union Bag and had worked for many years as a carpenter.He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, reading Scripture upon waking and in the evening, but most of all spending time doting over his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Annie Lee Waters Lariscy; brothers and sisters-in-law, William H. Sr. and Joyce Lariscy and James and Bernice Lariscy; sister, Thelma Bowen; brothers-in-law, Jake Bird and Walter Prevatt; and a great-grandchild, James Kirby Smith Jr.He is survived by his wife, Miriam Elizabeth Howard Lariscy; daughter and son-in-law, Tina M. and Nicky R. Johnson, all of Rocky Ford; sisters, Mary Bird of Augusta, Beatrice Lariscy of Statesboro and Dorothy Prevatt of Rocky Ford; four grandchildren and their spouses, Raymond and Hollie Johnson of Sylvania, Stephen Johnson of Langley, S.C.; Nicholas and Christina Johnson of Sylvania, Ga.; and Kristina and Kirby Smith of Rocky Ford; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Brackin, Emorie Johnson, Oliver Johnson, all of Sylvania; and Stryder Smith of Rocky Ford; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel.The service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Cheyne officiating. Interment will follow at the Little Horse Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Bill Lariscy, Michael Lariscy, Edwin Bird, Trey Lariscy, Dana Waters and Randy Edenfield.Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Edenfield, Dan Tuten, Gill Stewart, Fredrick Sheffield, Robert Waters, Bennie Eubanks, Jerry Jenkins and Dennis Casto.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the American Stroke or American Heart Association at www.stroke.org or www.heart.org.Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



