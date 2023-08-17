Obituary - Mr. Manassas Foy Olliff

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Manassas Foy Olliff, age 95, died on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Willow Pond Assisted Living under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Statesboro, Bulloch County, Ga.

Mr. Foy graduated from Statesboro High School and attended Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University).

During his time at Georgia Teachers College, he played and lettered in baseball.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War.

Mr. Foy worked as a deputy with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department and then with the Statesboro Fire Department for 29 years, until his retirement in 1993.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, a member of the Harmony Fellowship Sunday School Class and served as church usher for many years.

He was an avid fan and supporter of Statesboro High Blue Devils and the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Mr. Foy was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Williams Olliff; his parents, Marian Foy and Bruce Olliff; his brother, Dight B. Olliff; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Lanier Olliff.

Surviving are a daughter and son-law, Lynn and Stewart Young of Thomson, Ga.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bill and Becky Olliff and Bob Olliff, all of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Wesley (Jessica) of Savannah and Jennifer (Jon) Waters, Morgan Olliff and Erin Olliff, all of Statesboro; and four great-grandchildren, Emilee and Will Waters of Statesboro, Archer and Jennings Olliff of Savannah. Also surviving is a step-grandson, Brandon (Filene) Young; and step-great-grandchildren, Esther Grace, Elisha and Ezekiel Young. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Willow Pond and Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters and the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joe Mathews, Lovett Bennett, Jr., Bob Cook, Ricky Hutchinson, Tommy Jordan and Greg Hodges.

Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present employees of the Statesboro Fire Department.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



