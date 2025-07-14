Obituary - Mr. Lester Crosby

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Lester Crosby, age 85, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Southeast Bulloch High School. He retired from Memorial Health University Medical Center after 31 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed doing carpentry work.

Lester never met a stranger, had a giving heart and loved his life with his wife, Gloria; their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Crosby; his mother, Pearl Futch Crosby; a daughter, Margaret Crosby; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Gloria Glisson Crosby of Brooklet; a daughter, Alicia (Chad) Vandiver of Canton, Ga.; two grandsons, Jonathen (Taylor) Bunch of Statesboro, Ga.; and Michael Morgan of Brooklet, Ga.; a granddaughter, Taylor (Zachary) Morgan of Statesboro, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Paisley Bunch, Abby Bunch, Eli Young and Meadow Young. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Lawrence Butler officiating. Interment will be in Harville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jonathen Bunch, Paul Crosby, Jackie Hendrix, Zachary Young, Curtis Southwell and Seth Waters.

Honorary pallbearers will be Walton Bunch, J.L. Barnes, Michael Hendrix, Jason Barnes, Frank Hulsey and Spencer Southwell.

Statesboro Herald, July 15, 2025

