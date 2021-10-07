Obituary - Mr. Leroy Mincey Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Leroy Mincey Sr., age 75, departed this life Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Willie and Nora Pryor Mincey and was affectionately known to many as “Kruchev, "Cru", "Crew" or "Blue.”Mr. Mincey was self-employed as a brick mason and his work can be seen throughout Statesboro and Bulloch County, Ga.He played softball in his younger years and was an avid fisherman, hunter and was a devout Atlanta Braves fan and a Pittsburgh SteelersIn addition to his parents, Leroy is preceded in death by brothers, Delnore Reliford, John Cummings and Moses Mincey.He is survived by his children, Leroy Mincey Jr., Michelle Devora Williams, Lamar (Sandra) Mincey, Tony Mincey, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Maurice Andre (Sharon) Mincey, Columbia, S.C.; Sharry Lashay (David) Ryall, Jacques (Calvina) Cooper, Haley Nicole Wilkerson; an adopted daughter, Shirella Holloway, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Grace Mincey, Statesboro, Ga.; Linda (Samuel) Watson, Fairborn, Ohio; brothers, Larry (Beatrice) Mincey and George Mincey, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Mary Tenner, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, adoptive grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Leroy Mincey Sr. will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Mincey will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastside Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



