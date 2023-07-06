Obituary - Mr. Leonard “Peaches” Raymond

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Leonard “Peaches” Raymond, age 71, entered rest Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 18, 1951, in Bulloch County, Georgia, to the late Lizy Hagan and Rosa Mae Raymond-Tremble.

At an early age, he became a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.

He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and retired from ITT Grinnell.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Leamon Raymond; and a son, Jerry Holloway.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Katie Harrison-Raymond; sons, Ronald Wallace, Leon Wallace, Joel (Vicki) Wallace, Freddie Wallace, Terrall Raymond and Jock-kee Raymond, all of Statesboro, Ga.; daughters, Takiya Raymond, Lakeisha D. Raymond and Charisma Raymond, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Gia Felder and Alicia (Wesley) Swann, Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, Terry Tremble, Clyde Tremble, Tony Tremble and Kory Tremble, all of Statesboro, aa.; and Eddis Tremble, Portal, Ga.; sisters, Linda D Raymond-Williams, Debra S. (Bobby) Allen, Melanie Shipman and Lisa Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; stepsisters, Lizy Hagan Jr., Standly (Dessie) Hagan, Randy (Mercile) Hagan and John Lester, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Eula Holloway, Statesboro, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, a host a grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Mr. Raymond will be held Friday, June 7, 2023, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral service for Mr. Leonard “Peaches” Raymond will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev Ronnie S. Tremble officiating. Burial will be held in the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, July 6, 2023

